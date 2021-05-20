Morgan Stanley Boosts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $75.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s current price.

NEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.03.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average is $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $272,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 163.4% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $4,550,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

