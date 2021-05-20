Morgan Stanley Boosts TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $32.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TIXT. Barclays initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.30.

TIXT stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $442.30 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $580,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $54,357,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,329,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $700,000.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

