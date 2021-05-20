Morgan Stanley Cuts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $89.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AYX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.58.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.19, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $587,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,867,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.