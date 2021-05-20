Morgan Stanley Cuts AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $68.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppLovin has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Get AppLovin alerts:

NYSE APP opened at $64.61 on Monday. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eduardo Vivas bought 16,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.23 per share, with a total value of $999,980.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582,380.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 32,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,290 over the last 90 days.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.