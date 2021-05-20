Morgan Stanley Increases Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $62.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.50 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REG. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $67.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,049,000 after buying an additional 1,558,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Regency Centers by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,584,000 after buying an additional 297,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,044,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after buying an additional 350,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

