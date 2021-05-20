Morgan Stanley Lowers Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $72.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.63. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,390,000 after buying an additional 229,915 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,421,000 after buying an additional 132,689 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,203,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

