Morgan Stanley Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $76.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Spire in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 211,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,645,000 after buying an additional 37,948 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

