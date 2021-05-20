Morgan Stanley Raises The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $210.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $169.27 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.03 and a 200-day moving average of $174.56. The company has a market cap of $307.55 billion, a PE ratio of -106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.