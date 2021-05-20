Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASHTY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Shares of ASHTY stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.78. 6,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,179. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $111.37 and a fifty-two week high of $306.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

