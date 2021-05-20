Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.3563 per share. This represents a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.16%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

