Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Morningstar has raised its dividend by 64.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $233.06 on Thursday. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $139.19 and a 12 month high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 275 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $66,594.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,691,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,415,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $685,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,994 shares of company stock worth $45,134,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

