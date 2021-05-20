Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 7.12%.

OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,918. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

