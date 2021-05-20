MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Down 6.4% on Analyst Downgrade

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MP Materials traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.28. Approximately 9,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,369,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,572,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 599,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 338,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.