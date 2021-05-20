MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Down 6.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) were down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MP Materials traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.28. Approximately 9,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,369,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MP. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

