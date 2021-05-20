M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after buying an additional 5,147,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $301,006,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $67,340,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 310,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $118.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.37. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

