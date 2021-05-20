M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $10,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,350,577 shares of company stock worth $319,803,913. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $200.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.36. The company has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.64, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

