M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,187 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Truist Financial by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 29,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,696,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,035,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after buying an additional 158,149 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 39,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial stock opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

