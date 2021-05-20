M&T Bank Corp Has $8.12 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.