M&T Bank Corp Purchases 240,516 Shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 3,394.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,516 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after buying an additional 24,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,717 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 374,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after buying an additional 68,822 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,742,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $54.62 on Thursday. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.60.

