M&T Bank Corp Sells 10,601 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,601 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of STERIS worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,809,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,265,000 after acquiring an additional 188,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,457,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STERIS by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,046,000 after acquiring an additional 133,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,520,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.80.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $189.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.43 and its 200-day moving average is $191.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

