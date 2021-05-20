M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,544 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $304.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.09 and a 200 day moving average of $287.40. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $163.86 and a 12-month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

