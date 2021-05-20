MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.27

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.27 and traded as high as C$58.51. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$58.11, with a volume of 39,784 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.1800002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

