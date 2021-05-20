MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.27

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.27 and traded as high as C$58.51. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$58.11, with a volume of 39,784 shares.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57.
In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.
MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
