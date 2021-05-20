Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s (MURGY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MURGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $28.80 on Monday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

