MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $723.54 million-$729.57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.38 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.86.

Shares of NYSE MYTE traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 246,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,012. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.12 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

