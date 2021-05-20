NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,219.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $635,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,156 shares of company stock worth $8,971,806. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $50.48. 17,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

