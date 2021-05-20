Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.68 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist started coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $88.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,684. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $202,680.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $30,065,520 over the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

