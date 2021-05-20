Natera Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 932 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 971% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 put options.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Get Natera alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $34,768.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,032,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $202,680.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $30,065,520 in the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.