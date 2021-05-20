National Bank Financial Boosts Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target to C$108.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TSE NGT traded down C$0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$89.05. 131,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$71.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$78.09. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$68.76 and a 12-month high of C$95.65.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.84 billion.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

