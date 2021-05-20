National Bank Financial Increases Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$8.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close.

YRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.78.

TSE:YRI traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,951,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,367. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.45. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.37.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$595,405.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,248,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,523,365.20. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$34,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,327.58. Insiders have sold 123,922 shares of company stock worth $693,740 over the last quarter.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

