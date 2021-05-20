National Bank Financial Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.33.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.02.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $101.33 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $58.45 and a one year high of $102.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $2,465,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after acquiring an additional 892,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

