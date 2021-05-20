National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$104.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$89.85.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NA traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$92.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,511. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$52.17 and a 52-week high of C$93.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$78.30. The firm has a market cap of C$31.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 8.0295819 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.