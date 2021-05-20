National Bankshares Boosts Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$3.50

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TKO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

TKO traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.90. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$0.54 and a 52-week high of C$3.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$770.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$87.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,019,640. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total value of C$137,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$498,979.80. Insiders have sold a total of 363,000 shares of company stock valued at $919,770 in the last ninety days.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

