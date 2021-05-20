National Bankshares Boosts Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$3.50

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TKO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th.
TKO traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.90. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$0.54 and a 52-week high of C$3.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$770.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82.
In related news, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,019,640. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total value of C$137,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$498,979.80. Insiders have sold a total of 363,000 shares of company stock valued at $919,770 in the last ninety days.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
