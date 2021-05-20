National Bankshares Boosts Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.35

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TV. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.30 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.24.

Shares of TSE:TV traded up C$0.00 on Thursday, hitting C$0.26. 587,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,002. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$259.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

