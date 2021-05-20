National Bankshares Raises Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (up from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a buy rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extendicare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.96.

Shares of TSE:EXE opened at C$8.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Extendicare has a one year low of C$5.06 and a one year high of C$8.13. The company has a market cap of C$723.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.56%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

