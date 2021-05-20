National Bankshares Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.17% from the company’s current price.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.91.

Shares of TSE HBM traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,430. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.18. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.76.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$378,070. Also, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

