Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 909 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.16% of CACI International worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.91.

CACI opened at $257.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.67. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $190.16 and a 1-year high of $266.31. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.