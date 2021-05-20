Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,768 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,306,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,059,000 after acquiring an additional 56,945 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,068,000 after acquiring an additional 70,244 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 727,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $214.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.62 and its 200-day moving average is $213.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $152.57 and a 1 year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

