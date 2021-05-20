Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.61 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NYSE:AWK opened at $152.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.50 and its 200-day moving average is $153.19. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.05 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

