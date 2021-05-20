Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 6,891 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $75,628,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after buying an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 408,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $108.79 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.61.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Insiders sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

