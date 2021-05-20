Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.54

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.54 and traded as high as $9.26. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 217,355 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The shipping company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 27.57% and a negative net margin of 48.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 99,426 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

