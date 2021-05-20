NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Insider Matthew K. Durkee Sells 7,597 Shares

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.40. 2,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 250.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 61,692 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 69.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 195,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

