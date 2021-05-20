Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $31.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 514.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 606,063 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 499,370.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 339,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 45.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 215,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 228.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 175,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 90.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 161,057 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.