Needham & Company LLC Cuts BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $60.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIGC. Truist reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

BIGC stock opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.74. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $1,714,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 46,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 201,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after buying an additional 93,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

