Neo (NEO) Price Tops $62.99 on Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last week, Neo has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market cap of $4.44 billion and approximately $1.94 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $62.99 or 0.00156827 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00071271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $184.70 or 0.00459851 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00073255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00019662 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

About Neo

Neo is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.