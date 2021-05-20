NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.83 million.

NGMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoGames has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $46.04 on Thursday. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeoGames stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 184.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

