NetEase, Inc. (NTES) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

NetEase has raised its dividend by 27.5% over the last three years.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES stock opened at $110.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.92. NetEase has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $32.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA cut their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.07.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.