Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Cap Achieves $432.24 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $432.24 million and $57.91 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002433 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00069401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00334597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00185485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.72 or 0.00934055 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00032229 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 448,867,023 coins and its circulating supply is 448,866,469 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.