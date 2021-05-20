Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) PT Raised to C$0.30 at National Bank Financial

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$0.30 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Shares of TSE:NCU remained flat at $C$0.28 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,481. The stock has a market cap of C$503.43 million and a PE ratio of -25.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.