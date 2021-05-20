New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.85.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NASDAQ NFE opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.72.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 89.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,742,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,769 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 33.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,633,000 after purchasing an additional 871,216 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $19,928,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 29.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 315,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 70,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.