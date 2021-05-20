New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) PT Raised to $13.00

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

