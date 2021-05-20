New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) PT Raised to $13.00

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.
NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.
In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About New Residential Investment
New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.
